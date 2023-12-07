Vince McMahon has no plans to leave WWE

As previously noted, a press release was issued in regards to Vince McMahon’s intentions to sell 8.4 million shares of his TKO stock. This led to speculation that McMahon could be on his way out of WWE.

In a new article published to SI.com, it was noted that McMahon reportedly has no intention of leaving WWE despite selling the roughly 25% of his holdings in TKO. The article stated the following…

“Sources within WWE, however, shared that McMahon has no plans to leave the company. Though the reasons were undisclosed, Sports Illustrated learned that McMahon needed to have the money liquid, which is why he sold such a hefty portion of his stock. Multiple sources have indicated that McMahon has no plans to stop working for the company. Even though his role has shifted away from creative, which is overseen by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, there is no doubt that McMahon still wields great power in the company.”

