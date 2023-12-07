Rumor of a possible AEW exit back to WWE, and a Nia Jax note

– Nia Jax (via Q107 Albany):

“It doesn’t bother me, I don’t care if people don’t like me. As a matter of fact, I’m pretty sure most people don’t like me, and that’s what fuels my fire to go out there and really get them pissed off at me even more.”

– Andrade El Idolo’s contract with AEW is up soon and there’s been rumors that he wants to return to WWE, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Andrade has also spoke to people close to him about possibly heading back to CMLL to work Arena Mexico as well, but would not be able to, if he signed with WWE, which is very much weighing on his decision.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

