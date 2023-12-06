Bryan Danielson injury note

According to Fightful, Bryan Danielson’s did not suffer an actual injury to his eye last night at the AEW Collision taping, but the issue came when he suffered a cut above his eye that opened stitches back up. The wound continued to seep blood into his eye socket to the point he legitimately couldn’t see out of it most of the night.

The report also states the spot was not pre-planned, but when it happened both wrestlers agreed it best to work it into an injury angle in order to get Bryan out of the ring ASAP.

No word yet on Danielson’s status for the tournament.

A very minor spoiler from last night's Collision tapings: During and after the match with Andrade, Bryan Danielson was bleeding from above his injured eye. BCC checked on Bryan after the match. Really hope Danielson is fine and able to compete in the rest of the tournament. ,🙏 pic.twitter.com/x3eVxI1TgU — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 6, 2023

