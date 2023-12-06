Bobby Lashley comments on CM Punk’s return

Bobby Lashely comments on CM Punk’s return, saying he understands the business aspect, but he hopes WWE is making him work for it so that he can show his loyalty and love for wrestling…

“I understand he (CM Punk) has a big name, he’s coming back. And he’s gonna do some big numbers, but I hope they (WWE) make him kind of work for some of the stuff.

I hope he’s not one of the people that ‘oh okay, he comes back, gonna win the Rumble, we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that.’

I hope they give him an opportunity to kind of prove his loyalty to the business and some of the people in there just to let everybody know, some of the naysayers, some of the people that aren’t too happy about him being there. I hope he has his opportunity to work his way back up to the top and not just given everything.”

I spoke with some of the guys that know him (CM Punk). I got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were, you know, whatever.

But you know, it (WWE)’s a land of opportunity. So, if he comes back and he helps out the show, and that’s the business side of it. I don’t really know Punk too personally.“

– Bobby Lashley

(Interview w/ @SteveFall)

