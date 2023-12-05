Yeet no more! WWE abandons use of word and merchandise

Jey Uso will no longer be allowed to use the word Yeet on WWE television and WWE will no longer be marketing any merchandise with such phrase after they ran into legal issues.

The word on his t-shirt was blurred out on Raw last night and he then wore the Main Event shirt for his match against Seth Rollins later in the night.

A search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website shows that the phrase is trademarked by Kassey Scott Huffman with an address in West Virginia for “entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional wrestlers.”

Huffman filed the application on July 6, 2021 through attorney Dusty Gwinn of Akers Gwinn put the mark has been suspended since May 22 of this year.

WWE never attempted to trademark the phrase, which came to life after Uso and Cody Rhodes showed up to the Fastlane post-show press conference in a super happy mood.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

