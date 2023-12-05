WWE NXT Results 12/5/23

The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 winds down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with this week’s WWE NXT Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show is NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin going face-to-face, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge “Last Chance Qualifiers” (Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail and Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate).

Also scheduled is Andre Chase will appear in a Chase U Special Assembly, Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri) battles The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend) in mixed tag-team action, plus Axiom goes one-on-one against Nathan Frazer.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/5/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started. We then shoot live inside the CWC where we immediately head to the ring for our opening contest.

Last Chance Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier

Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

We hear the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez’s theme music and out comes the former NXT Women’s Champion. She settles in the ring for our opener, which is the first of two “Last Chance Qualifiers” for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

Thea Hail’s theme hits next and out she comes accompanied by Jacy Jane. Now the entrance tune for Fallon Henley hits and she makes her way out to a good reaction from the Orlando crowd. The country gal settles inside the squared circle and her music fades off.

The fourth and final member of this match, Kiana James, makes her way out now with her usual loaded hand-bag in-hand. The crowd boos as the heel women’s contender settles inside the squared circle for our high stakes first match of the evening here on the Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of NXT.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. All four women collide in the middle of the ring and then splinter off into pairs, where they continue duking it out as the crowd noise picks up inside the CWC. Early on, we see the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria watching on from a monitor backstage.

All four women in the ring start to go for pin attempts, one after the other, with none managing to secure a three-count. Perez heads to the top-rope but Kiana knocks her off and she crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Hail knocks Henley out of the ring and is about to dive onto her, but she is hit from behind by James.

Henley blasts Kiana from the floor but then has Perez working on her from behind. Hail hits a dive onto them on the floor, but then James grabs her loaded hand-bag and uses it as a weapon. The commentators point out that this is allowed in this no disqualification match. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

