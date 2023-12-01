More CM Punks notes, AEW revenue for 2023, and an update on Bandido

– WWE Filmed an angle backstage with Seth Rollins trying to get at CM Punk.

– CM Punk has said nothing about AEW because both he and others have signed several NDA’s regarding talking publicly about the other and told people he just wants to move on from that incident.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is expected to finish the year grossing $170 million to $175 million in revenue.

– Dave Meltzer mentioned Bandido on Wrestling Observer Radio…

“Bad news for Bandido by the way. Another surgery on the wrist. It didn’t heal properly.

It’s really too bad because he was literally ready to come right back and the bone didn’t heal well.”

