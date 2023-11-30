Punk vs. Austin, Nia Jax credits Shayna Baszler, match announced for ROH Final Battle

– A WWE source has indicated to Fightful that WWE is optimistic that a CM Punk vs “Stone Cold” Steve Austin match could happen.

– Athena will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Billie Starkz at “Final Battle” on 12/15 in Texas.

– Nia Jax credits Shayna Baszler for sending Ronda Rousey to a “lesser company”

“Ronda Rousey just got sent to a whole other company lesser than us. Shayna does get credit for that.”

