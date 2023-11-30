Claudio Castagnoli would like to see Sheamus in AEW

In a recent interview, Claudio Castagnoli was asked whether there was anyone from WWE that he wanted to see come to AEW.

Claudio said: “I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know.

Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

