Chris Hero on potentially wrestling in AEW, TNA offered free agent a seven figure deal

– Chris Hero was asked about potentially wrestling in AEW:

“If I end up doing something in the ring with AEW, I want it to be as special as possible, and not something that’s done just for the spontaneous moment of it, and then it’s over and it’s done.”

(via AEW Unrestricted)

– One TNA/IMPACT source conceded that the offer they made to Will Ospreay was likely the largest offer to a single star since Anthem took over ownership of the company, admitting it was a “seven figure level offer.”

(source: PWInsider)

