Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera announce the birth of baby girl

Nov 30, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera welcomed a baby girl on November 27, the first child for both. The two named their daughter Hendrix.

“Breakin Hearts since 11.27.23,” Cabrera wrote on Instagram, along with a video carrying his daughter.

Alexa has been off WWE television since January of this year, losing her last match against Bianca Belair. She publicly announced her pregnancy a couple of months later. She recently said that she would be returning to the ring when it’s possible after her pregnancy.

Congratulations to the couple!

