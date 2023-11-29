WWE News and Notes

– Fightful Select reports that some in WWE were told by higher ups that there is a behavioral clause associated with CM Punk’s contract, which is yet to be confirmed.

– Speaking of Punk, he is currently listed as a “free agent” on WWE’s internal roster sheet, according to a PWInsider report.

– WWE has announced that a Damage CTL segment is set to take place this coming Friday on SmackDown.

– Dominik Mysterio will defend the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee at NXT “Deadline” on Saturday, December 9th in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

