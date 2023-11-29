WWE News and Notes

Nov 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful Select reports that some in WWE were told by higher ups that there is a behavioral clause associated with CM Punk’s contract, which is yet to be confirmed.

– Speaking of Punk, he is currently listed as a “free agent” on WWE’s internal roster sheet, according to a PWInsider report.

– WWE has announced that a Damage CTL segment is set to take place this coming Friday on SmackDown.

– Dominik Mysterio will defend the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee at NXT “Deadline” on Saturday, December 9th in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Isla Dawn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal