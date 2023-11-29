Will Ospreay on why he signed with AEW

Will Ospreay on why he signed with AEW (via SI):

“People need to remember this, I’ve built a trust and respect with Tony. That’s very important to me.

When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn’t have to do that. He trusted me. That meant the world to me.

Now that I’m coming to AEW, I trust him with the aura of Will Ospreay and the character of Will Ospreay. Tony Khan has genuinely changed my life. In return, I am going to deliver the best matches I can deliver.

What I did in 2023, I am going to up it in 2024.”

