Jade Cargill is not usually at the WWE PC every day, but she has been spending 1-2 days a week there and that is the current plan going forward right now, reports PWInsider.

There’s no official “date” for her to come up to the main roster or even appear regularly on NXT.

WWE sees her as a very strong talent for the future and are in no rush to get her into any of her first storylines.

