WWE Holiday Tour Results / Peoria, Il / Sun Nov 26, 2023

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller ends in No Contest due to interference.

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Cody Rhodes defeats The Miz.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat the LWO: Toro del Cruz / Joaquin Wilde / Dragon Lee.

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark.

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins addresses the crowd after the match.

Thanks to @RealTalkWrestle and @strawbstr8edgez in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

