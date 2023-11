PWInsider reports Drew McIntyre and WWE have yet to enter negotiations over a new contract as both sides still feel there’s a lot of time to negotiate.

McIntyre has told those close to him that he is more than willing to let his current deal lapse if necessary and take a break for his family as they recently suffered the loss of his wife’s sister.

There’s been no signs of any negative issues between WWE management and McIntyre.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email