Triple H on CM Punk: “Thrilled he’s back home in WWE where he belongs”

Addressing the “elephant in the room,” WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said at the post-show press conference that the deal with CM Punk came “super quick” which is why it remained tight and did not leak.

He said all the speculation leading up to the show were just that and things moved quickly once that speculation died down a little bit.

Triple H told the press that he’s extremely excited to have Punk back and it’s been almost 10 years since he’s been gone.

“If you are the same the person you were 10 years ago 10 years later, you’ve messed up,” Triple H said. “I’m a different person, he’s a different person, this is a different company, we’re all on the same even starting ground.”

Asked what’s next for Punk in WWE, Triple H said it will be an interesting thrill ride and welcomed him back home to WWE where he belongs.

A question was also asked if there was any push from TKO to bring Punk in and Triple H responded saying that there was zero push from them and they’re probably wondering what the hell just went down while watching it on television.

“Myself, Nick Khan…very few people knew about it,” Triple H remarked about the surprise, adding that WWE fans wanted it and he’s ready to run through a wall and deal with whatever comes next when it happens.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

