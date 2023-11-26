CM Punk’s return video clip pulls in over 20 million views under 24 hours

As expected, the video of CM Punk returning at the Survivor Series last night has been shattering some records for WWE’s social media.

The one-minute clip on WWE’s Twitter account has been seen over 23 million times as of this writing while the clip on YouTube has been viewed by an additional 3 million in less than 24 hours. In addition, the video on Instagram has over 1.1 million likes.

Punk trended on Google Trends with over half a million searches, numbers that typically are pulled for a major show like a WrestleMania. Survivor Series trended with around 200,000 searches as well yesterday.

His return was also covered by major news organizations around the world such as CBS, ABC, FOX News, ESPN, USA Today, BBC, Forbes, and many other outlets.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

