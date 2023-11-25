Update on CM Punk’s WWE return

The deal between CM Punk and WWE is believed to be “several years in length” and the company and Punk had their first communications over the last week.

Once the ice was broken between CM Punk and WWE, the deal came together rather quickly. It is being seen by the WWE side as a “new beginning.”

Based on what was inferred, the two sides actually came to terms officially at some point today.

Source: PWInsider

