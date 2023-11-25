Update on CM Punk’s WWE return
Mighty cold day in hell. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1Z0KZ2LwCb
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 26, 2023
The deal between CM Punk and WWE is believed to be “several years in length” and the company and Punk had their first communications over the last week.
Once the ice was broken between CM Punk and WWE, the deal came together rather quickly. It is being seen by the WWE side as a “new beginning.”
Based on what was inferred, the two sides actually came to terms officially at some point today.
Source: PWInsider
It doesn’t matter how long the deal is for. The important thing is how long it will take Punk’s ego to re-inflate to the point that he…well, does what CM Punk does when he brings himself to the end of his time in a company.
Triple H’s “new beginning” comments were very nice, and I’m sure Punk will say similar things in the ring on Monday and/or Friday. He said them early in his time in AEW too.