The Bunny’s statement on mental health

– It’s mental health awareness month. Here is Allie’s (The Bunny) amazing statement on mental health:

“Some of us manage our mental health issues with medication. To suggest that simply exercising, eating a certain way, working more; etc, will cure your mental illness, is harmful and perpetuates the notion that mental health issues aren’t actual illnesses. If anyone out there is struggling to do basic human activities due to their anxiety and depression, you are not alone.

Please, take care of yourselves, and do not listen to this false narrative that you are choosing to suffer.”

– As seen during the 2023 AEW Full Gear PPV event, Swerve Strickland defeated “Hangman” Adam Page in a “Texas death match.” One spot that drew attention from fans was when Page drank blood that was dripping from Swerve’s head.

In regards to the spot, Fightful Select noted the following…

“We can confirm that the day following AEW Full Gear, Fightful was informed that the spot was planned and pitched by the participants, and was approved by the match producer. We’re told that people within AEW were very happy how the match was received and executed.”

