Gunther: “Roman is in a completely different category”

GUNTHER Doesn’t Compare Himself To Seth Rollins Or Roman Reigns

“I don’t compare myself to either one of them,” Gunther said. “Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you’re the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have.

“Roman is in a completely different category. He’s been champion for so long. Obviously, he’s not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn’t need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, very special occasions. I’m in a completely different story establishing myself. That’s something the other two don’t need to do, and I’m working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental championship.”

Source: Interview With Sports Illustrated

