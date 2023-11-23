Cole Karter suffers apparent concussion at ROH taping

It happened at ROH tapings after Dynamite, in a match Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs Griff Garrison and Cole Karter.

Matt Sydal executed a twisting splash on Cole Karter, causing him to land on his face and the back of his head to hit the canvas, resulting in a potential concussion.

Karter took a long time to get out of the ring but finally walked out. Daniels took the mic and put over Karter. He said it was a dangerous sport and while they wanted to win, they didn’t want to win that way.

Oh shoot. I hope Cole Karter is okay. I’m not sure what happened but they stopped the match. Christopher Daniels with some words #roh #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GoMw7FqHDm — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) November 23, 2023

