FTR get #1 place on PWI Top 100 Tag Team chart for 2023

FTR, the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, have been voted the top tag team in the PWI Top 100 Tag Team chart.

The former multi-time tag team champions were #2 in last year’s chart, a chart which was topped by The Usos for their incredible run with The Bloodline storyline and record-breaking tag team title run.

But FTR had an incredible year and certainly the most-deserved to be in the top position.

Three from AEW, three from WWE, two from NJPW, two from Impact, and one from Stardom made up the combined list.

Coming in #2 were Aussie Open and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took the #3 spot. Bishamon from NJPW were #4 and Motor City Machine Guns rounded up the top five.

The rest of the top 10 included ABC in #6, The Acclaimed in #7, Judgment Day in #8, Damage CTRL in #9, and 7UPP in #10.

