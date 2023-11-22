11/22/23 AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois. They run down the format and the groups for the Continental Classic, which starts tonight.

—

Match #1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay Lethal vs. Swerve Strickland

Lethal drops Strickland with a shoulder tackle, but Strickland comes back and they lock up. Lethal backs Strickland into the corner, but Strickland comes back and sends him to the floor. Strickland comes to the apron, but Lethal catches him with a right hand. They exchange shots on the apron, and then Lethal wrenches Strickland’s arm over the top rope. Lethal sends Strickland into the barricade with a dive through the ropes, and then gets him back into the ring and works over his arm. Strickland fights back and delivers a dropkick to Lethal’s knee. Strickland works over Lethal’s knee, but Lethal gets free and slams Strickland down by his arm. Lethal delivers a few elbows to Strickland’s shoulder as Strickland delivers a few kicks to Lethal’s knee. Strickland drops Lethal with a German suplex, but Lethal comes back with a shoulder breaker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal is up top. Strickland cuts him off and they exchange shots. Strickland climbs up and drops Lethal with a superplex. Strickland drops Lethal with a flat-liner and a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Strickland goes for the Figure Four, but Lethal counters with a roll-up for a two count. Lethal rakes Strickland’s eyes and slams him down. Lethal delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. They dodge each others moves for a bit, and then Strickland locks in a Stretch Muffler. Lethal makes it to the ropes, and then gets a roll-up for a two count. Lethal applies a cross-face submission, but Strickland gets free. Lethal delivers a pump kick and goes for Lethal Injection, but Strickland delivers a dropkick to Lethal’s knee. Strickland delivers the House Call and the Swerve Stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

—

Renee Paquette interviews Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata, but Wheeler Yuta interrupts. Yuta sarcastically congratulates Cassidy for his win at Full Gear, and then trash talks Hook and Shibata as well. Yuta tells Shibata that he is going to take his championship back. Cassidy says he had an announcement, but Renee says they are out of time.

—

Adam Cole and MJF make their way to the ring. MJF says it appears that The Devil has arrived in Chicago, and then says he beat Jay White with one leg on Saturday night. MJF says White is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, but no one is on the level of The Devil. MJF runs down his accomplishments with the AEW World Championship, and then calls himself the greatest AEW World Champion of all time. MJF says none of it would be possible without Cole, and then Cole asks who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole.

Cole says it’s great to be in Chicago and that he and MJF are still the ROH World Tag Team Champions with a little help from Samoa Joe. Cole says his ankle is still in really bad shape and he is nowhere near being cleared to wrestle. Cole says he will come back when he is one hundred percent and be the best version of Adam Cole the fans can get. Cole says he is worried about MJF and everyone coming after him, including the man in the Devil mask and his goons. MJF cuts him off and says he’s not worried about it, because the hell that he sends the man in the mask to will feel like Heaven. The Devil appears on the screen and laughs behind a distortion, and then Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring.

Joe says this is a time for celebration, because MJF had two big wins over the weekend, even when his less-adequate friend couldn’t defend him. Joe says MJF did the right thing when he teamed with him and gave him his much-earned rematch for the World title. MJF says he has thought about the rematch and tells Joe to blow him. Joe backs MJF into the ropes, and Cole tells Joe to calm down to to let him talk to MJF. Cole says Joe has been a pro for decades and this is why he is where he is. Cole says MJF is a man of his word and needs to give Joe what he promised him. MJF says Joe wouldn’t be the first ROH legend that he beats in Chicago, and challenges Joe to the match right now.

Joe smirks and says no. Joe says all MJF would do is get on social media and complain that he wasn’t ready or cleared to compete. Joe says he wants a fully-healed MJF and says MJF should be good and healed by Worlds End. MJF agrees and they shake hands. MJF insults Joe’s looks, and then Joe tells MJF to stop worrying about The Devil. Joe says MJF is now his property, and no one touches his property unless his says so. Joe says he will have MJF’s back until Worlds End, but then he will strangle him unconscious at Worlds End.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard vs. Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Orange Cassidy

Before the match, Cassidy says he has a Thanksgiving surprise. Danhausen’s music plays, and he comes to ringside as Menard attacks Hook and beats him into the corner. Hook comes back with a few shots to Menard, and then drops Parker as well. Menard and Parker knock Cassidy and Shibata to the floor, and then Hager delivers a shot to Hook from behind. Parker and Menard double-team Hook in the ring, and Parker delivers a running knee strike. Hager tags in and delivers the Hager Bomb for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hook slams Parker down, but Parker knocks Shibata to the floor. Hook slams Parker again and tags in Cassidy. Menard tags in, as well, and Cassidy delivers a shot to Hager. Cassidy drops Menard with a DDT and goes for the Orange Punch, but Hager intercepts him and slams him down. Cassidy comes back with the Stundog Millionaire and tags in Shibata. Shibata and Hager exchange shots, but Hager delivers a few kicks to the face. Shibata comes back with a pump kick, and then delivers shots to Parker and Menard. Hager delivers a running knee lift, but Shibata comes back with chops in the corner. Shibata kicks Menard to the floor and delivers a running dropkick to Hager. Parker and Menard come back with shots to Shibata, and then Parker tags in. They go for a triple power bomb on Shibata, but Danhausen gets on the apron with Hager’s old, purple hat.

Hager goes after him, but Danhausen curses him. Cassidy delivers an elbow to Hager, and then Hook tags in. Hook and Shibata lock lock in Redrum and a sleeper hold, and then Cassidy drops Hager with the Orange Punch as Parker taps out.

Winners: Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Orange Cassidy

—

Renee interviews Adam Cole. Renee wishes Cole a speedy recovery and says everyone can’t wait to see him back in the ring. Cole thanks her, but Roderick Strong and The Kingdom interrupt. Strong says he is sorry he couldn’t catch up with Cole on Saturday. Strong asks Cole where he was on Friday, and then Cole tells Strong to shut up. Cole says he is not Strong’s best friend anymore and he wants him to leave him alone. Cole leaves as Strong looks after him.

—

The Patriarchy make their way to the ring for the Rechristening of Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. Christian Cage says everyone knows a great champion is gracious in victory and humble in defeat. Cage says Full Gear did not go their way, but he can say with all certainty that he did not lose that match. Cage says Wayne also did not lose that match, but Luchasaurus did lose the match. Cage says that is unacceptable and he went home to figure out how to get rid of the losing aura. Cage says it is time to recreate them in his image.

Cage tells Luchasaurus to take a knee. Luchasaurus hesitates and Cage calls him a moron and tells him two more times. Cage says the name “Luchasaurus” will always be associated with a loser, and his new name will mean strength and something that never loses. Cage says Luchasaurus’ new name will be Killswitch.

Cage turns toward Wayne, who kneels down immediately. Cage tells him to get up and tells him to never get on his knees for another person. Luchasaurus looks at Cage, and then Cage tells Wayne he is the son he never had. Cage tells Wayne that he is his golden boy and he will forever be known as “The Prodigy” Nick Wayne.

Wayne’s mom comes to the ring, but Cage insults her. Cage says it is a good thing her husband is dead, because Wayne would have disowned him already. Cage says if she played her cards right, things could have been different. Cage tells her to get out of the ring, but then Killswitch pushes Wayne out of the way and gets in between Cage and Wayne’s mom. Cage tells him to get on his knees, but Killswitch doesn’t. Cage slaps him in the face and tells him they can do it the easy way or the hard way. Cage tells Killswitch to back down or he will make him take his mask off. Cage shoves Killswitch into Wayne’s mother, who collapses in the ring, as Wayne looks on. Wayne leaves the ring and grabs a couple of chairs.

Cage goes to deliver a Conchairto, but then tells Killswitch to do it instead. Killswitch hesitates and Adam Copeland hits the ring. Copeland drops Wayne with a Spear and kicks Killswitch in the face. Killswitch pulls Cage out of the ring to save him from Copeland, and then Copeland drops Wayne with another Spear. Copeland drops Wayne with an impaler DDT and delivers a Conchairto to him.

—

Renee is backstage with Hager, Menard, Parker, and Anna Jay. The guys are pisses about their match, but Jay shuts them up and says this is about her. Jay says she just wants to wrestle and is tired of the in-fighting. Jay says she is for herself tonight, and then Parker’s phone rings with Ruby Soho’s picture popping up. Jay asks if he is in her corner tonight, and he says yes because it’s family first.

—

Match #3 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Rush

Rush backs White into the corner, but White ducks to the floor. White comes back in and applies a side-headlock. White goes for a few shoulder tackles, but Rush drops him with a dropkick. Rush stomps on White a few times and chops him in the corner. Rush follows with a corner clothesline and a splash, and then delivers a low dropkick. White goes to the floor, but Rush follows and delivers a chop. Rush slams White into the barricade a few times and grabs the camera cables from under the ring. The referee stops him, and Rush drops White with another chop. Rush gets White back into the ring and delivers another chop. White comes back with a kick, but they exchange chops in the corner. White kicks Rush again and backs him into the corner with right hands. White follows with more chops, but Rush turns it around with more chops of his own. Rush stomps on White in the corner and kicks White in the head. Rush poses in the ring to mock White as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

