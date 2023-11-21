Docuseries on ECW Being Shopped to TV Networks

A docuseries on ECW is being shopped around, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that a potential docuseries based in part on Tod Gordon’s memoir is being shopped to potential broadcast and streaming services. The list of platforms that the project is being shopped to includes Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery.

There’s no word on how far along the project stands beyond the pitch stage, except that as of now there is no word that any filming has been cone.

Gordon’s book, Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling, released in July and is described as follows:

In Tod is God — so named for a chant the ECW fans created to honor the founder — Gordon chronicles each step of the company’s meteoric rise to prominence, as well as the elements that led to his removing himself from the company before its demise. Gordon’s former partnership with ECW booker Paul Heyman made for magical TV and in-ring moments. The friendship between Gordon and Heyman, both a blessing and curse, was the once-in-a-lifetime bond responsible for so many of history’s greatest teams, bands, and partners. Gordon has stayed silent on the causes for the split and, by doing so, assumed blame for it. Until now.

