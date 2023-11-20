Notes on AJ Styles, Ricky Starks, and Jade Cargill

– AJ Styles on almost having his name changed when he signed with the WWE:

“When Triple H & I were talking, he said, ‘I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep your name.’ I said, ‘That’s fine, I’ll be any name you want me to be called, except I do have this huge AJ tattoo on my side so that might be a problem.”

– Jade Cargill and Ricky Starks are training together at Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory.

