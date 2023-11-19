Brian Myers on Leon Slater joining the Impact roster

Brian Myers is looking forward to seeing what Leon Slater brings to Impact Wrestling’s X-Division. Slater signed with Impact Wrestling during the company’s UK tour last month, and Myers spoke about the new Impact star in an interview with NerdlyUK.

“I did watch a little bit of his stuff on the tour and that was the first time I’ve ever seen him,” Myers said (per Fightful). “Prior to that, I had seen the graphics and I said, ‘Who is this guy?’ Someone smartened me up and said, ‘All I know is that he does a Swanton 450.’ I just sat there dumbfounded, i’m trying to picture it in my head like, no he doesn’t, I can’t even picture this.”

He continued, “Then I watched the monitor and I watched him do it the first night and even though I saw it with my own eyes, I still don’t understand or quite comprehend what I saw. He’s a special talent and I’m sure he’ll be an exceptional addition to the X-Division.”

