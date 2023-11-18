AEW Full Gear 2023 Coverage



The show opens with a video package hyping all of tonight’s matches. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary, and then we see a replay of MJF being beat down and loaded into an ambulance as the Zero Hour pre-show came to an end just minutes ago.

—



Trios Tag Team Match

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne) vs. Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting (w/Ric Flair)

Wayne and Allin start the match with a lock-up. Allin backs Wayne into the corner, but Wayne delivers a left hand and applies a side-headlock. Wayne takes Allin down, but Allin gets free and applies a wrist-lock. Allin takes Wayne down and applies a side-headlock of his own. Wayne sends Allin off, but Allin comes back with an arm-drag. Allin delivers a second arm-drag and keeps a wrist-lock applied. Sting tags in and delivers a shot to Wayne. Sting tosses Wayne to the floor and slams him into the barricade. Sting gets Wayne back into the ring, but Cage tags in. Copeland tags in, as well, but Cage tags in Luchasaurus and gets out of the ring. Copeland delivers a few shots and runs the ropes, but Luchasaurus takes him to the corner and beats him down. Copeland kicks Luchasaurus in the face and drops him with a side-Russian leg-sweep.

Copeland drops Luchasaurus with a swinging neck-breaker and tags Allin back in. Luchasaurus throws Allin into the corner, but Allin kicks him in the face. Luchasaurus delivers an uppercut, and then Cage delivers a neck-breaker over the top rope. Luchasaurus chokeslams Allin on the apron and throws him back into the ring. Luchasaurus stomps on Allin’s head and throws him into the corner. Luchasaurus chokes Allin with his boot, and Cage tags in. Cage stomps on Allin in the corner and stands on his throat. Cage stomps on Allin again and takes him down. Cage rakes Allin’s face and stomps him again. Wayne tags in and delivers a few kicks to Allin. Wayne delivers a back-breaker and mocks Flair with the strut. Luchasaurus tags in and kicks Allin in the midsection. Luchasaurus chops Allin against the ropes and tags Wayne back in. Luchasaurus slams Allin down and Wayne connects with a senton. Wayne goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out.

Allin comes back and knocks Cage and Luchasaurus to the floor, but Wayne delivers an uppercut to him on the top. Allin bites Wayne’s fingers and takes him down with a sunset flip slam. Cage pulls Copeland off the apron and slams him into the ring post. Sting chases Cage, but Luchasaurus drops him with a body block. Cage tags in and chops Allin in the corner a few times. Cage whips Allin into the opposite corner and goes for a Spear, but Allin dodges it. Cage and Allin headbutt each other and Copeland and Luchasaurus tag in. Copeland delivers a flying forearm to Luchasaurus and drops him with an impaler DDT. Copeland spears Luchasaurus through the ropes and throws Wayne onto him on the outside. Allin drops them with a dive through the ropes, and then Sting dives onto them as well. Sting tosses Luchasaurus back into the ring and Copeland goes for a Spear.

Luchasaurus counters and grabs Sting and Copeland around their throats. They fight him off and drop him with a double Scorpion Death Drop. Allin tosses Wayne back into the ring, and Sting and Copeland pick him up. They slam him down as Allin comes off the top with a cross-body. Luchasaurus comes back with shots to all three opponents. Luchasuaurs splashes Sting in the corner, slams Allin into another corner, and clubs Copeland in the back of the head. Flair takes his jacket off and gets in Cage’s face on the outside. Cage delivers a shot to Flair, but Flair comes back with a few chops. Cage delivers a low-blow and knocks Flair to the floor and gets into the ring with the TNT title belt. Cage tries to hit Copeland, but he ducks and Cage hits Luchasaurus. Copeland chases Cage off, but Cage escapes through the crowd. Copeland spears Luchasaurus, Sting delivers a Scorpion Death Drop, Allin delivers a Coffin Drop, and Copeland gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting

—

Schiavone is with referee Bryce Remsburg, and they are joined by Jay White. White storms out and says he is the champion. Schiavone tells him to settle down and White tells him to tell the crowd the news. Schiavone says MJF is injured and will not be able to defend the AEW World Championship later tonight. Schiavone says the match has been canceled, and by default, White is the new… but Adam Cole’s music interrupts.

Cole says there is not a shot in hell that White is leaving with the AEW World title. Cole says he has already talked to Tony Khan, and says he will defend the title for MJF if he can’t do it himself. Cole says the main even will in fact be Jay White versus Adam Cole. White says he has taken out Cole once before, and he will take him out for good tonight.

—

Taz has replaced Schiavone on commentary.

—



AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (c) (w/Hook) vs. Jon Moxley (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Moxley drops Cassidy with a shot and delivers a few chops in the corner. Moxley follows with a right hand and tosses Cassidy to the floor. Moxley sends Cassidy over the announce table and delivers more right hands. Moxley throws Cassidy over the barricade and delivers a few more shots. Moxley drags Cassidy back into the ring and throws him down. Moxley chops Cassidy in the corner, but Cassidy comes back with elbow shots. Moxley stomps Cassidy down and delivers another right hand. Moxley delivers a Bossman Slam and kicks Cassidy in the midsection. Moxley goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Moxley stomps on Cassidy again and chops him in the corner. Moxley puts Cassidy up top and rakes his fingernails into his back. Moxley bites Cassidy’s face, but Cassidy comes back with a few shots to Moxley’s back. Cassidy rakes his fingernails into Moxley’s back and bites his face now.

Moxley comes back and knocks Cassidy down to the apron. Moxley drags him right back up and sets up for a Death Rider from the top. Cassidy counters with body shots and a series of quick headbutts. Moxley is busted open now, and Cassidy takes him down with a superplex. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT, and follows with another quick DDT for a one count. Cassidy delivers hard kicks to Moxley, but Moxley gets to his feet and charges. Cassidy sends him to the outside and sends him into the announce table with a dive through the ropes. Cassidy delivers another dive and Moxley lands on top of the announce table this time. Cassidy delivers a right hand takes Moxley out with a diving elbow shot. Cassidy gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley delivers a few shots. Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire, but Moxley comes right back with the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes.

Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke, but Cassidy rolls through. Moxley goes for a pile-driver, but Cassidy counters and goes for Beach Break. Moxley counters, but Cassidy delivers a PK. Cassidy applies Redrum, but Moxley gets to the corner and rips the turnbuckle pad off as the referee pulls Cassidy off of him. Moxley drops Cassidy with a cutter and follows with a Gotch-style pile-driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Moxley delivers a few soft kick to Cassidy, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and causes Moxley to hit the exposed turnbuckle. Cassidy dropkicks Moxley into the exposed turnbuckle and delivers the Orange Punch. Cassidy delivers a second and a third, but Moxley fires right back up. Cassidy rolls through with a roll-up for two, and then delivers a fourth Orange Punch. Cassidy delivers a fifth, and then a sixth. Cassidy delivers Beach Break and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

Mark Briscoe is announced as an entrance in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, joining Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Storm pulls out the script for the match, but rips it up herself. They exchange shots and Shida backs Storm into the corner with knee strikes. Shida sends Storm across and delivers a running knee strike. Shida puts Storm in the ropes and delivers a few chops. Shida gets Storm into the corner, but Storm comes back and delivers a few shots. Storm stomps Shida down as Mariah May is shown watching backstage. Storm delivers another chop, but Shida comes back and they exchange shots. Shida delivers a running knee strike and follows with a series of right hands in the corner. Shida delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Shida goes to the ropes, but Storm cuts her off with right hands. Storm slams Shida down and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Luther talks to Storm on the apron and puts a show in her trunks. Storm brings the other one in the ring, but the referee catches her.

Storm hits Shida with the shoe from her trunks and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Storm goes for Strong Zero, but Shida counters and delivers her own Strong Zero. Shida delivers forearm strikes to Storm’s head and neck, but Storm comes back with palm strikes. Shida delivers a Question Mark Kick and follows with a Falcon Arrow. Shida goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Shida comes off the ropes for a Meteora, but Storm ducks and Shida rolls her ankle. Storm takes Shida down and applies an ankle lock. Shida gets free and Storm tries to hit her with the shoe again, but Shida delivers an elbow strike. Shida grabs the kendo stick on the otuside, but Luther grabs it. Shida low-blows Luther with it and then beats him down with it. Storm grabs her powder tray and puts it in her tights. Shida gets back into the ring and goes for the Katana, but Storm blocks it. They exchange roll-ups, and then Storm slams Shida with a German suplex. Storm delivers the hip attack with the powder tray, after making an adjustment so the referee wouldn’t see it, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, May comes to the ring and gives Storm a bouquet of flowers and claps for her in the ring.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Eddie Kingston. She asks him what is next on his agenda, and he enters the Continental Classic. Kingston says he wants to put his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and ROH World Championship on the line in every match he has in the tournament.

—



AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Ladder Match

Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant and Preston Vance) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black)

Everyone except Bill and King brawl in and around the ring. Bill and King walk toward each other, but they’re attacked by FTR and LFI. Harwood and Black are left in the ring to brawl as everyone else goes to the floor. King props a ladder between the ring apron and the barricade, and then Harwood drops Black with a hard shot. Starks gets sent into the barricade, and then Harwood gets hit in the face with a ladder. Rush sets a ladder up in the ring, and then he and Wheeler climb it. They both climb back down and exchange shots. Rush delivers a headbutt and runs the ropes, but Wheeler dodges and sends him to the apron. Rush kicks King down to the floor, and then Wheeler spears Rush into King and Bill on the outside. Dralistico takes Wheeler, King, Rush, and Bill with a dive, and then Starks goes up top. Black cuts him off with an elbow strike, and then moonsaults onto Wheeler and Bill.

Harwood and Starks go up top, and then Harwood superplexes Starks onto the group on the outside. Bill and Kings slide ladders into the ring and stare each other down. They get into the ring and delivers hard shots to each other. Rush and Harwood get into the ring and hit them with ladders to break it up. They ram the ladders into each other, and Harwood gets the advantage. Harwood puts the ladder on his shoulders and uses it as a propeller to knocks everyone down. Dralistico dropkicks the ladder into Harwood face to stop him, and then delivers a few kicks and knee strikes to Wheeler. Dralistico climbs the ladder, but Wheeler comes back and knocks him down. Rush delivers a few quick kicks to Wheeler and follows with a chop. Rush runs the ropes, but Wheeler drops him with a power slam. Wheeler climbs the ladder, but Black cuts him off. Black delivers a few right hands and props the ladder against the ropes.

Harwood slams Black into the ladder, but Black comes back and slams the ladder into Harwood’s face. Black wedges the ladder in the corner and knocks Wheeler onto it. Black goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood delivers a few shots, but King comes back and delivers hard chops that send Harwood to the floor. Wheeler knocks King to the floor, but Black takes advantage and delivers a few shots. Wheeler comes back with a low-blow, and then delivers an inverted pile-driver to Black on the ladder. King comes back in with a shot to Wheeler and goes for a dive, but Bill hits him with a ladder on the outside. Starks knocks Harwood and Dralistico down with shots, and then does the same to Wheeler. Starks drops Dralistico and Rush with spears, and then delivers a back elbow to Wheeler. Starks walks the ropes and drops Wheeler with a back-drop driver.

King has been busted open as Starks props a ladder in the corner. Black comes back and exchanges shots with Starks. Black delivers a back elbow, but Starks throws Black into the ladder. King knocks Starks into the ladder, and then drops Harwood onto it as well. King delivers a cannonball to Harwood on top of the ladder, and then sets up another ladder. King climbs, but Bill tips the ladder over and King falls onto the ladder in the corner. Dralistico delivers an enzuigiri to Bill and follows with a Lung Blower. Dralistico delivers right hands and comes off the ropes, but Bill catches him and delivers a chokeslam. Rush hits Bill with a ladder a few times in the corner, and then wedges him in the corner with it. Rush delivers Bull’s Horns to the ladder and sends it into Bill, and then climbs another ladder. Starks comes back in and climbs, too, and he and Rush exchange shots atop the ladder.

Harwood sets up a taller ladder, and then Wheeler does the same. Wheeler, Dralistico, Bill, and Harwood all climb, and then Rush and Starks get knocked down. King comes back in and knocks Bill and Harwood down. King slams Harwood down, and then Black pulls Dralistico. Dralistico delivers a poison-rana to Black, and then kicks King on the apron. Dralistico goes to the ropes, but King grabs him and slams him down on the ladder that was propped between the apron and barricade. The ladder gets propped again, and Wheeler splashes down onto King on the ladder. Harwood climbs a ladder in the ring, as does Starks. They exchange shots on top of the ladder, but Black gets involved. Black takes Harwood and Starks down, but Black gets taken out as well. Starks and Wheeler climb back up, and Starks takes Wheeler’s knee out and pulls down the belts.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks and Big Bill

—

The preview for the next AEW pay-per-view, Worlds End, airs. It will take place on Saturday, December 30th, and the winner of the Continental Classic will be crowned at the event.

—



AEW TBS Championship – Three-Way Match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

Statlander knocks Blue down with a shoulder tackle, and then throws Hart across the ring. Statlander slams Blue down, and then throws Hart on top of Blue. Statlander drops them with a double clothesline, and then gets a one count on each of them. Statlander sits out on Blue and goes for another cover, but Hart breaks it up. Statlander puts Hart up top, but Blue comes back and gets a roll-up for a two count on Statlander. Statlander sends Blue into the corner and slams Hart down. Hart comes back, but gets sent right back into the corner. Blue slaps Statlander in the face, and follows with forearm strikes. Blue delivers a few knee strikes, and then Hart sends Statlander to the floor with a kick. Hart drops Statlander with a senton, and then Blue takes Statlander down as well. Hart and Blue go after Statlander on the outside, but Statlander drops them with a doule suplex.

