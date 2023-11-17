AEW Collision Live Results 11/17/23

-AEW Collision Results 11/17/23

Tony Schiavone kicks off the show with an in-ring interview with TNT Champion Christian Cage, who comes out with Nick Wayne and Luchasaurs. Schiavone announces a four-way match on Collision featuring Penta, Komander, Brian Cage, and Trent Beretta, where the winner faces Christian for the TNT Title this evening on Rampage.

Christian takes the mic, then orders Schiavone to hold the mic, says Full Gear will be Sting’s last match ever, and claims Sting has been stealing a paycheck for the last 15 years. Christian says he is here for Darby Allin when he loses his father figure in Sting. Christian says Ric Flair will get a come to Jesus moment if he gets in his way and warns Adam Copeland to stay out of his way.

Christian says Copeland was coddled all his career while he had to scratch and claw his way to the top and asks Beth to let the kids watch because he will break her husband’s neck. To end the interview, Christian quoted LA Clipper star James Harden saying, he doesn’t work within a system, he is the system.

Backstage interview with AEW Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks. Starks said it’s not fair they can lose the belts tomorrow at Full Gear without being pinned, so Tony Khan allowed Starks to pick the match stipulation. Starks picked a Ladder Match because Big Bill is the tallest man in AEW.

-Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

Miro toys with Garcia for a little bit before stomping him out in the corner. Garcia is trying to wrestle a technical match, but Miro uses his power to counter Garcia at every turn. Miro goes to mock Garcia’s dance, leaving him open to attack landing several kicks. Miro catches Garcia off a crossbody and sends him crashing to the canvas.

Garcia goes to the floor, and Miro climbs the ropes and taunts the crowd. Miro whips Garcia into the barricade but misses the charge as Garcia moves out of the way. Garcia lands several kicks and celebrates with the crowd, leaving him open for a vertical suplex. Miro tosses Garcia into the ring and applies a rear chin lock.

Garcia escapes, hits a chop block, and hits a few more to back Miro into the corner. Garcia hits the double knees in the corner and lands a running dropkick. Garcia hits two more running knees but gets caught with a superkick while running in for a fourth knee. Garcia hits several open-hand slaps, catches the leg, and hits a side belly-to-back suplex.

Garcia goes to do his dance, but Daddy Magic runs down to break it up. Miro gets pushed into Magic, allowing Garcia to apply the sharpshooter. Miro powers out, yells game over, hits a superkick, and applies his submission (Game Over) for the win.

Winner via submission: Miro

Backstage interview: Andrade new manager, CJ Perry, has entered him into the Continental Classic, and will be paid extra money if he takes the invite and even more money if he wins the tournament. Andrade seems surprised but agrees to enter the tournament saying he trusts Perry.

-Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malaki Black) vs. The Boys

Peacock power was no match for Brody King and Malaki Black. It was quick. Brent was tossed outside, and Brandon got laid out with Dante’s Inferno to take it home.

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

-4 Way Match: Trenta Baretta vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Penta gets right in Cage’s face but gets pie-faced for his trouble. Cage tosses around Penta and Komander before they double-team him. Komander hits a running dive on Cage to the floor. Penta goes to do the same, but Trent cuts him off and follows up with a running knee. Komander hits Trent with a springboard dropkick.

Cage suplexes Komander from the ring to the floor, taking out Penta and Trent in the process. Cage slams Komander on the apron and poses in the ring. Cage hits Komander with a 619 and knocks Penta off the apron. Trent hits Cage with a running dropkick. He goes for it again but Cage moves and side suplexes Trent out of the corner for a two count. Cage sends Trent upside over into the corner (Flair bump) and delivers a pump handle slam.

Penta and Komander double-team Cage with dropkicks and an assisted cannonball. Trent hits Komander with two high-angle German suplexes. Penta goes to break it up, and Trent gives him two Germans for his trouble. Trent can’t German Cage but hits a poisonrana. Cage gets up and levels Trent with a discus lariat. Cage victory rolls Penta into a Candian Destroyer on Komander.

Penta hits Trent with Made in Japan for a nearfall. Penta takes out Cage with a dive to the floor. Komnander does the same to Penta and goes after Trent. However, Trent hits Storm Zero for the 3 count.

Winner: Trent Baretta

Trent Baretta will face Christian Cage for the TNT Title tonight on Rampage.

Backstage interview with Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs who brag about Hobbs slamming Paul Wight on a car on Rampage. Hobbs says he’s big, black and jacked and tells Wight to stay away because anyone can get it.

