Nick Aldis on CM Punk: “he puts butts in seats”

During an interview with Rob Butler of BBC Norfolk, WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis commented on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE…

“He’s built & cultivated a huge fanbase, he sells a ton of merchandise, he moves numbers, he sells tickets, he puts butts in seats… call me old fashioned but that trumps everything else.

There is a way for him to compete in WWE & I think that if it can be done & I think there is a way it can be really good business for everybody & I will wait with bated breath like everyone else to see if it happens, but if it does I’ll be excited to be involved with it.” (quote courtesy of @WrestleOps)

Aldis addressed the interview clip with the following message via Twitter/X…

”I’m disappointed that this answer is edited out of context, considering it’s the BBC. For the record, I have no dog in the fight, and that situation is above my paygrade. Be better journalists.”

SMACKDOWN GM NICK ALDIS TALKS ABOUT BRINGING IN CM PUNK! 👀

pic.twitter.com/cbVBSO4Zge — Teffo (@Teffo_01) November 16, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

