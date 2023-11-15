Bryan Danielson to miss WrestleCade

Bryan Danielson was slated to appear at the meet-and-greet event “WrestleCade Weekend” on Saturday, November 25th. However, Danielson announced via an Instagram story that he wouldn’t be able to attend the event. The organizers of the event are working with Danielson’s team to book him for a future event.

Danielson said the following…

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bryan Danielson will no longer be appearing at WRESTLECADE WEEKEND (YEAR OF THE DRAGON) Saturday, November 25, 2023. We are working with his team to reschedule an appearance for 2024.”

