AEW Full Gear updates

Tony Khan announced a tournament Continental Classic which concludes at AEW World’s End

On Collision it was announced match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page is a a Texas Death Match

AEW TBS Women’s Championship on the line in a 3 Way – Kris Statlander Vs Julia Hart Vs Red Velvet or Skye Blue

AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4 Way – La Faccion Ingobernable – Rush and Dralistico Vs FTR Vs House of Black Vs Champions: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks

