11/8/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

Tony Schiavone interviews MJF. MJF says it only takes three seconds to end a title reign, and tells Jay White to enjoy that three seconds from last week because it will never happen again. MJF gets a call, and it’s Adam Cole. Cole says he is concerned for MJF and says he should take Samoa Joe up on his offer. MJF says no and that he will defend their titles at Full Gear and will beat Daniel Garcia tonight. Garcia walks up with Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Garcia interrupts him, and MJF asks if he is getting the sports entertainer or the professional wrestler tonight. Garcia says MJF will get the professional wrestler, and then they walk away. Roderick Strong and The Kingdom come up and Strong calls himself a wrestling legend. MJF walks away and Strong tells Cole that is exactly what the Devil would do. Cole leaves the call and Strong says it’s time to remind everyone exactly who he is.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Portland, Oregon.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia (w/Angelo Parker and Matt Menard)

MJF applies a side-headlock and takes Garcia down. Garcia gets to the ropes and MJF breaks the hold. They lock up and Garcia takes MJF down this time. Garcia applies a front face-lock and delivers a shot to MJF’s head. Garcia goes to dance, but Menard and Parker stop him to keep him focused. They lock up again and back into the corner. They have a clean break and MJF calls for sportsmanship. They shake hands, and then MJF pokes Garcia in the eyes. MJF drops Garcia with a power slam and works over his arm. Garcia comes back with a kick to the face, but MJF slams him down again. MJF works over Garcia’s arm and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia beats MJF down in the corner. Garcia drops MJF with a German suplex and follows with double knees in the corner. Garcia delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Garcia gets a roll-up and a back-slide for more two counts, but MJF comes back with a few shots to Garcia’s arm. Garcia slaps MJF in the face and sends him into the corner. Garcia charges, but MJF dodges and stomps on Garcia’s arm. MJF delivers a shoulder-breaker and a thrust kick, and then delivers a hammer-lock DDT for a two count. Garcia blocks the Heat Seeker, but MJF delivers a thrust kick. MJF goes for Panama Sunrise, but Garcia dodges it and kicks MJF’s knees out. Garcia delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Garcia locks in the Dragon Tamer, but MJF counters into Salt of the Earth and Garcia taps out.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: MJF

-After the match, MJF asks for a handshake and Garcia goes to accept, but Menard and Parker get in between them and back Garcia away. MJF asks if Garcia is going to keep following them and gets the crowd to chant for Garcia. Garcia goes to shake his hand again, but Menard and Parker get him out of the ring before he can.

—

The video preview for tonight’s main event between Jay White and Mark Briscoe airs. If Briscoe wins, he takes White’s place in the AEW World Championship Match at Full Gear.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Allin and Magnum start the match. They lock up and Allin applies a side-headlock. Allin takes Magnum down, but Magnum gets back up and tags in Floyd. Allin sends Magnum to the floor, but Floyd takes him down from behind. The Outrunners double-team Allin in the corner and Magnum tags back in. Magnum kicks Allin in the midsection and tags Floyd back in. Floyd delivers a shot to Allin’s midsection, but Allin knocks Magnum to the floor. Floyd delivers a shot to Allin, but Allin counters with a few knees to the head and tags in Sting. Allin and Sting double-team Floyd and Sting clotheslines him to the floor. Allin runs the ropes, but Magnum trips him up and slams him into the barricade. Floyd attacks Sting from behind and tags in Magnum. The Outrunners try to double-team Sting, but it doesn’t work and he drops them with lariats. Allin and Sting deliver Coffin Splashes and Stinger Splashes in the corners, and then Sting drops Floyd with a right hand. Sting applies the Scorpion Death Lock and Floyd taps out.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

—

Schiavone has a sit-down interview with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. Schiavone says Storm has challenged Shida to a match for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear. Shida asks what happened to Storm and says she doesn’t deserve a title shot. Storm says Shida has happened to Storm, but she will not happen anymore. Storm says she became history, and while Shida has the title she doesn’t have the spotlight. Storm signs the contract and Shida does the same and says she will beat Storm like all the times before. They stare each other down to end the interview.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Strickland immediate goes for Penta’ mask, but Penta fights him off. Strickland takes Penta down with a hurricanrana and follows with a diving uppercut. Strickland delivers a few kicks to Penta’s legs and works over his arm in the corner. Penta comes back with a few chops, but Strickland kicks him down again. Strickland stomps on Penta and wrenches at his face. Penta comes back with a Backstabber that sends Strickland to the floor. Penta runs the ropes, but Strickland counters with an uppercut. Strickland throws Penta face-first onto the ring steps and goes for a dive through the ropes. Penta dodges it and Strickland lands on his feet. Penta delivers a few shots and kicks, and then drops Strickland with a dive over the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers a few chops in the ring. Penta turns it around and they exchange shots. Penta goes for Made in Japan, but Strickland counters with an arm-drag. Strickland goes for the JML Driver, but Penta delivers an arm-drag of his own. They exchange more shots and drop each other with a clothesline. They run the ropes and exchange Slingblades. Penta slams Strickland down and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Penta sends Strickland to the floor, and then drops him with a destroyer on the apron. Penta gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers a diving foot stomp. Penta goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland comes back and slams Penta into the turnbuckles. Strickland goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. They exchange kicks now, and then Strickland stomps Penta on the apron.

Strickland gets Penta back into the ring and goes for a 450 splash. Penta dodges it and delivers the arm-breaker. Penta delivers Made in Japan and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Penta goes for Fear Factor, but Strickland rolls through and goes for House Call. Penta dodges it and goes for Fear Factor again, but Strickland gets free again. Strickland slams Penta down and stomps on Penta’s arm. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Strickland goes for Penta’s mask again, but Adam Page rushes the ring with a chair. Strickland runs, but Page catches him and beats him down the chair. Page attacks the security guys with the chair, as well, and then drives Strickland through two tables off the ramp with Deadeye.

—

Alex Marvez interviews Jay White, who is with the rest of Bullet Club Gold. White says he still has the Bang Bang Belt, and they took a vacation last weekend. White says they watched Collision and talks about the graphs of his and MJF’s names that MJF brought up. White says MJF probably searches his own name, but now more people are able to compare MJF to JAY, and tells MJF to just sit back and breathe tonight.

—

A video package airs for the Street Fight next week between the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight, and the Don Callis Family.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jericho and Omega. Jericho says when Callis suggested the Street Fight, he didn’t know he and Omega would have Ibushi and Wight in the corner. The Young Bucks interrupt and mock Jericho and Omega being called “The Golden Jets,” and then asks if Omega remembers “The Elite” as a name since they started the whole company. Jericho asks where The Bucks were to help Omega lately, and then says he also started the company with them. The Bucks say they started it and Jericho waltzed in afterward. Jericho says they might be the best tag team ever, but he is sure he and Omega could beat them.

The Bucks challenge them to a match at Full Gear and Jericho says he likes the idea as Omega shakes his head no. Jericho says when he and Omega win, they want The Bucks AEW World Tag Team Championship shot. The Bucks agree, and then says when they win, The Golden Jets will not team anymore. Omega says he knows they’re the best tag team, but he has proven he can beat them before. Omega says they’ll do the match and then maybe The Bucks will clean up their act and start acting like adults instead of children.

—

Match #4 – ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee

Joe and Lee observe the Code of Honor, and then they lock up. Lee backs Joe up, but Joe backs him into the corner. They break, and then lock up again. Joe applies a side-headlock, but Lee sends him off the ropes. They both go for a shoulder block, but then Joe pokes Lee in the eyes and drops him with one. Joe goes for a clothesline, but Lee ducks and drops Joe with a shoulder tackle of his own. Lee delivers body shots in the corner and follows with a double-hand chop. Lee rakes Joe’s face and chokes him over the middle rope, but Joe comes back with a few chops. Joe delivers jabs in the corner and follows with a headbutt. Joe runs the ropes, but Lee leapfrogs him and drops him with a cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lee delivers body shots in the corner and follows with a knee strike. Joe comes back with a knee-breaker, but they exchange shots. Joe drops Lee with a dragon-screw leg-whip and stomps on his knee. Joe delivers a few chops and follows with a Manhattan Drop. Joe takes Lee down and goes for a running senton, but Lee catches him and drops him with a German suplex. Lee delivers a few elbows to the midsection, but Joe comes back with a chop. Joe runs the ropes, but Lee drops him with a pop-up power bomb. Lee goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Joe comes back with a trip, locks in the Coquina Clutch, and Lee passes out.

Winner and still ROH World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe says the greatest ROH World Television Champion of all time stands before you, but he didn’t come here to merely be the Television Champion. Joe says hunger defines the greats, and he came here to be great. Joe vacates the title and lays it in the ring. Joe says the next gold that will be on his shoulder will be the AEW World Championship, whether MJF likes it or not.

—

Orange Cassidy and Hook are backstage. Cassidy says Jon Moxley must be out of his mind to think Cassidy doesn’t respect him. Cassidy says Moxley is all he has thought about since Moxley took the AEW International Championship from him and left him in a pool of blood. Cassidy says he took the opportunity to get the title back when Moxley was out, and he will beat Moxley at Full Gear.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Juice Robinson) vs. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra)

Colten kicks Harv in the face and takes him down, and then Austin knocks Gurv to the floor. The Austin tags in, and then The Gunns drop Harv with 3:10 to Yuma for the pin fall.

Winners: The Gunns

-After the match, Colten calls MJF a liar for referring to himself as a generational talent. Colten says they have never been told no or told they aren’t ready, and they have only been wrestling for three years. Colten says they have already been AEW World Tag Team Champions, and they are about to be the ROH World Tag Team Champions. Austin says MJF has no friends left and he is going to get a ride on the 3:10 to Yuma. Austin says the titles will go back to a real tag team at Full Gear, and then they say if you’re not down with they, they have two words for you, “Guns Up!” MJF is shown watching backstage as Joe walks up to him. MJF looks at him and walks away.

—

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta are backstage. Moxley says he knew that Cassidy knew what he was doing when he got the title back. Moxley says AEW is a jungle and the Blackpool Combat Club are the kings. Moxley says what kind of example is he setting for Yuta if he doesn’t beat the piss out of Cassidy. Moxley says Cassidy doesn’t even deserve to make it to Full Gear and says Gang Warfare is on as soon as they land in Los Angeles. Yuta tells Hook he will see him in LA.

—

A new vignette for Wardlow airs. He says his first three years in AEW were absolute hell and he had MJF’s foot on his throat. Wardlow says he felt his potential stolen from him and MJF’s days of ruling over AEW are coming to and end.

—

Match #6 – Singles Match: Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

They lock up and and Velvet gets a quick roll-up for a one count. Velvet takes Hart down with a few arm-drags, and then continues to work over Hart’s arm on the mat. Hart comes back with a side-headlock, but Velvet gets free and they stare each other down on the mat. Hart trips Velvet up, but Velvet takes her to the corner and delivers body shots. Velvet chokes Hart with her boot in the corner, and then delivers right hands. Hart escapes and knocks Velvet to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hart delivers a shot against the ropes. Hart runs the ropes, but Velvet takes her down and follows with a few clotheslines. Hart delivers a few more shots and connects with a standing moonsault. Velvet goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Hart comes back with a few shots and climbs the ropes, but Velvet cuts her off. Velvet delivers a few shots and slams Hart down. Velvet goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Hart delivers another shot and rags Velvet to the corner. Hart stomps on Velvet’s midsection and hits the moonsault press for the pin fall.

Winner: Julia Hart

-After the match, Hart locks Velvet in Heartless, but Skye Blue comes to the ring. They get in each other’s faces and stare each other down. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale also come to the ring. Nightingale checks on Velvet as Statlander and Blue stare down Hart. Hart backs out of the ring, and then Statlander turns her attention to Blue before leaving the ring.

—

RJ City introduces AEW’s newest Mariah May. May says she is excited to be in AEW and says she is a big fan of City’s work with Toni Storm. May says she went to Japan because of Storm and is now in AEW because of her. City offers to introduce May to Storm, and May gets excited and gives him a kiss on the cheek.

—

Match #7 – Singles Match: Jay White (w/Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson) vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up and Briscoe backs White into the corner. They have a clean break, and then Briscoe applies a side-headlock. White sends him off the ropes, but Briscoe drops him with a shoulder tackle. White comes back with a few knee strikes, and then takes Briscoe down with a side-headlock take down. White delivers a knee strike to Briscoe’s face and follows with a chop. Briscoe comes back with a slam and drops White with a chop. Briscoe delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Briscoe chops White in the corner and puts him up top. Briscoe chops White to the floor and follows with a dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe drops an elbow to White from the apron and gets him back into the ring. Robinson gets on the apron and The Gunns distract Briscoe. Briscoe kicks them away, but White takes advantage with a DDT. White sends Briscoe to the floor and feigns a knee injury so the rest of BCG can attack Briscoe on the outside, as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe and White exchange forearm strikes. White drops Briscoe with a knee strike and takes him to the corner. White puts Briscoe up top and climbs, but Briscoe knocks him down and delivers a dropkick. They exchange shots and chops. Briscoe delivers a series of elbow strikes, and then they exchange elbow shots after that. Briscoe knocks White down with a flying elbow, and then kicks him in the midsection. Briscoe drops White with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but White kicks out. White comes back with elbow strikes, but Briscoe drops him with an arm-drag. Briscoe delivers another shot and drops White with a fisherman’s buster. Briscoe goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Briscoe picks White up, but White escapes to the apron and delivers a dragon-screw leg-whip in the ropes. Briscoe comes back with a Death Valley Driver and hits the Froggy Bow. Briscoe goes for the cover, but White kicks out.

White comes back, slams Briscoe down, and then delivers the Kiwi Crusher. White goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. Briscoe comes back with a chop, but White drops him with a chop block to the knee. White goes for Bladerunner, but Briscoe counters with an exploder suplex. White delivers a back elbow, but Briscoe comes right back with an elbow strike of his own. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but White counters with a back drop. White works over Briscoe’s knee and drops him with a sleeper suplex. White delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out. White delivers chops on the mat and goes for Bladerunner, but Briscoe counters out with chops of his own. White comes right back with the sleeper suplex and delivers a spike DDT. White delivers Bladerunner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, MJF’s music hits and he appears behind BCG in the ring. MJF lays out The Gunns and Robinson with the Dynamite diamond ring, and then stares at White. MJF charges at White, but White ducks out of the ring. MJF says he hopes White has had fun playing dress up as the top guy, because play time is almost over. MJF says White has to get in the ring with him soon and says White will have to kill him in order to beat him. MJF says for the first time ever, he is fighting for everyone who has been with him since day one, for Adam Cole, for the people watching at home, and the people in the arena, because he is their scumbag. MJF asks if White will be able to pull the trigger at Full Gear.

The lights go out, and then we see masked men attacking Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed backstage. They throw Anthony Bowens through a window, and then The Devil appears on the screen. MJF runs out of the ring and heads backstage to check on them, and then Samoa Joe walks up. Joe says it looks like MJF is running out of friends, and then laughs and walks away as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander vs. FTR

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Lance Archer and The Righteous

-Dralistico and Rush vs. The Workhorsemen

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Like a Dragon Gaiden Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. The Don Callis Family

-Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

Announced for Full Gear on November 18th:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

-Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour: ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and TBA (c) vs. The Gunns