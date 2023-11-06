Viewership numbers for Smackdown & Rampage, interesting Ziggler pix, AEW working on a new sponsorship deal

– Final Friday WWE Smackdown numbers:

2,119,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.53

AEW Rampage numbers:

298,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.11

– AEW has reportedly developed a sponsorship deal with video game platform SEGA. According to Fightful, the first phase of this sponsorship will be for the upcoming match involving Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi. AEW has already filmed segments involving SEGA set to air soon

