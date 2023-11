Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

A big singles match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one against Carlito.

The singles match was confirmed for next Friday’s post-Crown Jewel show, which premieres at 8/7c on FOX.

