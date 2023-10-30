WWE RAW Results 10/30/23

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 begins winding down tonight.

WWE returns to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li, Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet, DIY vs. Imperium, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. JD McDonagh, Natalya vs. Chelsea Green in a Trick-Or-Street Fight and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, October 30, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (10/30/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena gets us started for the red brand “go-home” show for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Mami Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We shoot inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the theme for Rhea Ripley hits. Out comes “Mami” accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. She heads to the ring to a big pop as the commentators hype tonight’s lineup.

The WWE Women’s World Champion starts off by mentioning that Judgment Day runs Raw. She touts Damian Priest injuring Cody Rhodes’ ankle last week. She claims “Dirty” Dom is gonna handle Ricochet later tonight as the crowd loudly boos. She then mentions JD McDonagh’s match against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

She brings up Rollins and Drew McIntyre having to make a decision regarding The Judgment Day, and it will impact who walks out of Crown Jewel with the title. She mentions her own match against four of the baddest women in WWE at Crown Jewel with her own title on the line. She says that’s just another opportunity to prove who is the most dominant woman in WWE.

Sami Zayn’s theme hits to interrupt her. He says he’s out here because he’s sick of hearing Ripley talk. He’s sick of hearing about The Judgment Day claiming to run things on Raw. He gets worked up and emotional talking about how he’s dealt with people like them his whole life. He makes it clear he’ll fight ’til his last breath against The Judgment Day.

Ripley says she doesn’t need the numbers advantage for Zayn. He says if management agrees, how about Zayn go one-on-one against Damian Priest tonight. Dom-Dom goes to speak up and the crowd boos like crazy. Dom yells over them that they should teach him a lesson right now. The theme for Ricochet hits and the crowd pops as he runs down as Zayn’s back-up. The Judgment Day back off.

McDonagh and Dom turn back and try and jump Zayn and Ricochet, but they get knocked out of the ring for their troubles. We head to a commercial break with Michael Cole plugging Ricochet vs. Dom coming up next.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet

When we return from the break, we see Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet in progress in the ring. Ricochet is flying all over the place, using his fast pace offense to control the early action. It isn’t long, however, before Dom-Dom takes over and the crowd boos like crazy as he works over Ricochet on the floor.

Back in the ring, “Dirty” Dom continues to take it to Ricochet as fans try and rally behind the baby face. We see JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley cheering Dom-Dom on at ringside as he puts the boots to Ricochet in the corner of the ring. We see Ricochet take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the mid-match commercial time out, we see that Dom-Dom has settled back into the offensive lead. He goes for one high risk-too many and Ricochet takes back over. Ricochet hits a slingshot springboard splash onto Dom for a close near fall.

Dom-Dom decks Ricochet and heads to the top-rope. He goes for the frog splash but Ricochet avoids it, pops up and blasts him with a big super kick. He puts Dom in the drop-zone and heads to the top-rope. Ripley hops on the apron. Ricochet sees JD McDonagh do the same and leaps onto him on the apron.

When he turns around, Dom rolls him up and holds the tights for the win. After the match, Ricochet attacks McDonagh and Dom. He goes to the top but Ripley yanks a lifeless Dom out of the ring to save him. They head to the back as the fans boo.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

DIY Returns Tonight

We shoot over to the commentary desk where the announcers hype up tonight’s in-ring return of the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. A video package airs to remind fans who they are and then the match graphic for their bout tonight against Imperium flashes on the screen.

Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers

“SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!” is what we hear next, as Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri emerge from the back. They head to the ring accompanied by junior cadet Akira Tozawa for our next match of the evening. They head to the ring while we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a quick vignette for Raquel Rodriguez, where she talks about her chances of winning the multi-person showdown for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Crown Jewel.

The commentators then inform us of how Alpha Academy issued an open challenge for tonight that was answered by former NXT tag champs The Creed Brothers on social media. They introduce a vignette hyping the arrival of The Creed Brothers.

After the video package for The Creed Brothers wraps up, out come the duo of Julius and Brutus Creed, accompanied by Ivy Nile, as the commentators sing their praises. They settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Gable and Julius kick things off for their respective teams.

Gable jumps into the early offensive lead. Julius fights back and hoists Gable up for a suplex while on his knees. He stands up while holding him up in the air for a suplex, walks over and makes the tag and then passes him off to Brutus in the suplex position. Brutus then finishes off the suplex for a big pop.

Otis tags in moments later and helps shift the offensive momentum in Alpha Academy’s favor. He blasts Brutus with a big shot that knocks him on his butt. Michael Cole jokingly says, “Welcome to the big time!” Brutus comes off the middle rope with a big shot that rocks Otis. He then tags in Julius.

We see Otis take both Creed Bros down with a double clothesline. He then tags in Gable, who leaps off the top-rope with a big shot that takes out both Creed Brothers. He pops up and yells “Thank you!!” as we head into a mid-match commercial break with the action still in progress.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Brutus and Gable fighting it out. Both guys make the tag to Otis and Julius. Dupri and Nile are shown cheering on their respective teams from ringside. Otis takes the hot tag and starts running wild on both of The Creed Brothers. Otis does the catapillar for a near fall attempt.

Things build to a crazy spot where Otis catches Brutus and slams him for a pin, which Julius breaks up with a shooting star press off the top-rope. They stay in a giant stack of bodies and then Gable hits a moonsault onto the pile. Maxxine drags Ivy off the ring apron and the two argue. Akira Tozawa gets in between them but Nile hits a German suplex on him on the floor.

Brutus knocks Gable out of the ring but runs into a clothesline from Otis. Otis heads to the middle rope but the Creeds stop him. One hoists him up and the other leaps off the top-rope with a Brutus-ball for the win in an impressive debut. After the match, Alpha Academy raises The Creed Brothers hands to endorse them to the crowd. Great debut.

Winners: The Creed Brothers