Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Some matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” show on Monday night, WWE announced a pair of matches for next week’s post-Crown Jewel edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

On tap for next week’s show is Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar in a Fatal-4-Way eliminator to determine the next challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER.

Also scheduled is Shinsuke Nakamura going one-on-one against Alpha Academy’s “Junior Cadet” Akira Tozawa.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net next Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.