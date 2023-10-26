Impact Wrestling, TNA RESULTS 10/26/23

Impact Wrestling is holding a special, non event show tonight. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call, but there is no live action to report.

Tonight’s show is a highlight show from Bound for Glory.

I highly suggest you check out the full report from the card. It is a full detail in our results section. The show was one of the best shows they have put on in years. The return of TNA Wrestling was announced and we will report further news for the promotion will come in the weeks to come.

Thanks for checking in.