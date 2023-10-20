WWE Confirms John Cena For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that “The Greatest Of All-Time” will be in the house for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of tonight’s program at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas airing live at 8/7c on FOX, WWE has announced via social media that future Hall of Fame legend John Cena will be on the show.

“TONIGHT on SmackDown, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ John Cena is here!” read the announcement.

Previously announced for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Logan Paul appearing to confront WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, plus Montez Ford of The Street Profits goes one-on-one against Santos Escobar of the LWO and more.

