10/10/23 AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Coverage

Christian Cage opens the show in the production truck. Cage says tonight is one of the biggest Dynamite’s ever, and it has implications for him and his title. Cage says he has beef with both Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland, and then says his right-hand man, Luchasaurus, is going to end the run of the Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland before it even begins.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Independence, Missouri.

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW TNT Championship) Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They lock up and Danielson takes Strickland down for a few quick one counts. Strickland counters out, and then they stand at a stalemate. Danielson goes for a knee-bar, but Strickland rolls through and applies a front face-lock. Danielson backs Strickland into the ropes, but Strickland comes back and trips Danielson up. Strickland gets a crucifix pin for a one count, and then they exchange inside cradles for two counts. Strickland backs Danielson into the ropes and delivers s shot to the midsection. Strickland puts Danielson on the apron and delivers a back elbow. Strickland goes to the apron, but Danielson kicks him in the face. They exchange chops on the apron, and then Danielson follows with a kick to Strickland’s arm. Strickland shoves Danielson into the ring post and drops him with a side slam on the apron. Strickland gets Danielson back into the ring and goes up top.

Strickland connects with a diving uppercut and delivers a knee strike on the mat. Strickland goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Strickland slams Danielson down, and then immediately follows with a brain buster. Strickland goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out again. Strickland sends Danielson into the corner and follows with a back-breaker. Strickland goes for a 450 splash from the top, but Danielson gets his knees up. Danielson sends Strickland to the outside and drops him with a knee strike. Danielson gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers a dropkick. Danielson delivers kicks to Strickland’s head and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Danielson takes Strickland to the corner and delivers a few chops. Danielson runs the ropes, but Strickland kicks him in the midsection. Danielson goes for the floor, but Strickland flips over the top rope.

Danielson slides back into the ring and goes for a dive, but Strickland cuts him off. Strickland hangs Danielson in the corner and delivers the Swerve Stomp to send Danielson to the floor. Strickland gets Danielson back into the ring and goes for the Swerve Stomp again, but Danielson dodges and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab. Danielson transitions into a heel hook, but Strickland makes it to the ropes. Danielson goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off with an uppercut. Strickland goes for a superplex, but Danielson slides out and trips Strickland up. Danielson delivers an avalanche back suplex and takes Strickland to the corner. Danielson delivers running kicks in the corner, but then collapses down and Strickland delivers the House Call. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Danielson backs Strickland into the corner, but Strickland counters and slams Danielson down. Strickland goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out again. Nana gets on the apron and Strickland’s grabs his crown. Adam Page runs out and takes the crown away, and then Danielson counters the MJL Driver with a roll-up for a two count. Danielson delivers the Busaiko Knee and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Danielson leaves the ring and then Page throws Nana’s crown back into the ring toward Nana and Strickland.

A new vignette airs for Samoa Joe. Joe says he is going to begin his ascension toward greatness this Saturday on Collision.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Don Callis)

They exchange shots and Hobbs sends Jericho into the corner. Hobbs charges, but Jericho kicks him in the face. Jericho charges out, but Hobbs slams him with a spine-buster. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Hobbs delivers another spine-buster and follows with a headbutt. Hobbs clubs Jericho in the back and delivers another spine-buster. Hobbs drops a knee to Jericho’s back and chokes him with his boot. Hobbs delivers another spine-buster, but Jericho comes back with right hands. Jericho goes for a shoulder tackle, but Hobbs throws him into the corner. Hobbs charges, but Jericho moves and Hobbs’ head hits the turnbuckle. Jericho delivers the Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Hobbs comes back with more shots and another spine-buster. Hobbs delivers a knee to Jericho’s ribs and picks him up, but Jericho gets free and drops Hobbs with a chop block.

Jericho applies the Walls of Jericho, but Hobbs gets free and delivers a lateral front slam. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Hobbs delivers another front slam and puts his knee on Jericho’s face for the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Hobbs delivers another front slam to Jericho before leaving the ring with Callis.

A new video airs with Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom. Strong asks Cole to mow his grass this week after Cole says he really needs to get his surgery. Cole misses a spot and Strong asks him to get it, and then Strong says he has something in the house for Cole. They introduce him to a giraffe that The Kingdom gave to Strong in the hospital, and then Cole asks why there is no cell service and no television in the house, and Strong says television is the Devil. Cole goes to leave for his surgery, but Strong says he has one more thing he needs Cole to do.

Match #3 – AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Orange Cassidy

They exchange quick moves and Fenix goes for a German suplex, but his back gives out. Cassidy takes Fenix to the ropes, but Fenix comes back with a kick to the head. Fenix connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy sends Fenix to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Cassidy throws Fenix over the barricade and brings him right back to ringside. Cassidy slams Fenix into the ring post and follows with a chop. Cassidy slams Fenix into the ring post again and tosses him back into the ring. Fenix comes back with a sliding kick, but Cassidy trips him up on the apron. Cassidy goes up top, but Fenix meets him with an uppercut. Fenix sets up for the Muscle Buster, but his back gives out. Cassidy kicks him away and delivers a diving DDT. Cassidy delivers a spinning DDT to follow and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out.

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Fenix counters with a thrust kick. Fenix charges at Cassidy, but his back gives out again. Cassidy delivers Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and gets the mousetrap cover for the three count.

Winner and new AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Penta El Zero Miedo comes to the ring to check on Fenix with the doctors, while Best Friends and Rocky Romero come out to celebrate with Cassidy.

“Timeless” Toni Storm’s short-film called Lover’s Lament plays during a picture-in-picture break.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

Wardlow back Sydal into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection a few times. Wardlow begins the Powerbomb Symphony and the referee stops the match after four power bombs.

Winner via referee stoppage: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow leaves through the crowd just like last week.

Renee Paquette asks Chris Jericho for an update. Daniel Garcia walks up and asks how he is doing, but Matt Menard walks up after him. Menard asks Garcia what he is doing, and Garcia says he is checking on a guy who they used to be friends with. Menard says he understands, but he has had enough and walks away as Garcia follows him.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White (w/Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson)

White slams Page in the face and ducks out of the ring. White comes back in, but Page backs him into the corner. White slaps Page in the face and ducks out of the ring again. Page takes White out with a dive and stares down the rest of Bullet Club Gold. Page drops White with a chop on the outside and slams him into the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White chops Page in the corner and takes him down. White applies a rear chin-lock and transitions into a front face-lock. Page counters out with a suplex attempt and a few chops. Page slams White down and connects with a running moonsault. Page goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Page sends White into the ropes, but White pulls himself to the outside. Page goes for a dive, but White moves and Page’s knee gives out. Page comes right back with a pop-up power bomb on the apron and gets White back into the ring. Page delivers another pop-up power bomb and goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Page goes for Deadeye, but White gets free with a few knee shots. White kicks Page in the midsection and throws him into the turnbuckles. White delivers a knee-breaker to Page on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.