Brooks Jensen

Real Name: Benjamin Buchanan

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 260 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 22, 2001

Hometown: Ranburne, Alabama

Pro Debut: March 2, 2019

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– It was announced on August 30, 2021, Buchanan was one of six athletes signed to report to the WWE Performance Center.

– On June 22, 2022 taping of NXT UK, Jansen and Josh Briggs would make their debut in the UK brand in a fatal four-way elimination match to win the vacant NXT UK Tag Team Championship, making them the first and only non-European tag team to win the titles.