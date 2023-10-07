WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Trailer

It’s almost Riyadh Season!

The first official promotional trailer for the next WWE special event in Saudi Arabia premiered during Saturday night’s WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

During the PLE on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., the official trailer for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 aired for the PLE scheduled as part of Riyadh Season on November 4, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 promotional trailer via the video embedded below.