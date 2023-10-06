WWE SmackDown Results 10/6/23

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri with the final WWE show heading into Saturday’s WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley, Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & IYO SKY, as well as appearances by Cody Rhodes, “Main Event” Jey Uso and The Judgment Day.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, October 6, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/6/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show underway.

We then shoot to a video package showing John Cena’s appearance on last week’s show, and how LA Knight ended up becoming his partner for his tag-team match against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane on Saturday.

LA Knight Interrupted By The Bloodline, John Cena Makes Save

From there, the regular “Who’s better than me? I don’t see nobody!” theme and opening video plays. We then shoot inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the crowd.

LA Knight’s theme hits and the crowd explodes as “The Mega Star” makes his way out to the ring to kick off this week’s show. He settles in the ring and his music cuts off, but the “LA Knight!” chants only grow louder.

Knight begins, “Lemme talk to ya!” Before he can talk to us, we hear “Ladies and gentlemen …” and out comes Paul Heyman. He informs the crowd booing him that his name is, in fact, NOT “Boo,” but instead, Paul Heyman.

“The Wise Man” of The Bloodline makes his way down to the ring with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Heyman touts his ability to spot the next Mega Star a mile away in the wrestling business. Heyman says the next big Mega Star in this business is going to be LA Knight.

Heyman mentions that while Knight has earned his respect, he hasn’t done the same with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Knight asks if Heyman is done running his mouth. He then says it’s a wise move to put respect on his name. He then says he needs to check his receipt real quick.

He checks the imaginary receipt and says he did not, in fact, buy any of Heyman’s B.S. From there, Jimmy Uso tells Knight to shut up. He says they’re out here to tell him that he ain’t making it to Fastlane. He and Solo head to the ring and then John Cena’s theme hits.

Cena sprints down to the ring and stands beside Knight. The two welcome Solo and Uso into the ring, but they stop on the ring apron. Fans chant “Cena! Cena!” as The Bloodline duo mugs him from the apron before ultimately leaving with Heyman and heading to the back.

Knight stops them and gets back on the mic. He says he knows everyone is talking about their big tag match tomorrow night, but he’s thinking about tonight. He challenges Uso to a one-on-one showdown later tonight. The opener wraps up on that note.

The Judgment Day & JD McDonagh Arrive

We shoot backstage and see The Judgment Day arriving to the arena. Up beside them walks JD McDonagh. Damian Priest asks what he’s doing here. Rhea Ripley says she asked him to be here because he’s here for a reason. Priest says ok and they continue walking into the building.

Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

Now it’s time for our first match of the evening. We return inside the Enterprise Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Charlotte Flair’s theme song. Out comes “The Queen” to the ring for scheduled women’s tag-team action.

Flair settles inside the squared circle and the fans “WOOO!” Her music dies down and then we hear the entrance tune for her partner for tonight. On that note, “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka heads down to the ring. As she joins Charlotte in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, for some reason, Charlotte’s theme is playing again. Maybe it’s a cooler song to play throughout an entire commercial break? Don’t ask me! Anyways, it fades down and the Damage CTRL theme hits as IYO SKY and Bayley head to the ring.

We see highlights of their interaction with their opponents for tonight from last week and how Bayley volunteered for IYO SKY to defend her WWE Women’s Championship in a triple-threat match against Charlotte and Asuka at WWE Fastlane on Saturday night. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair. The fans “WOOO!” as the two circle each other. Charlotte goes for a running big boot but SKY avoids it. SKY hits a hurricanrana on Charlotte. Charlotte answers back with a takedown and then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a near fall attempt.

Charlotte tags in Asuka, who picks up where she left off. Bayley and IYO try some double-team action, but Flair re-enters the ring and she and “The Empress of Tomorrow” take the two out. As they re-group at ringside, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Bayley controlling Asuka in the ring.