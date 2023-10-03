Paul Heyman Announced For NXT, Dominik Mysterio Wins Back Title

You won’t want to miss next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As previously reported, WWE has confirmed Cody Rhodes will appear on next Tuesday’s show to make a major announcement, as well as an appearance by John Cena, who will be in Carmelo Hayes’ corner for a match against Bron Breakker.

At the end of the show, it was announced that Paul Heyman will be in Breakker’s corner.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Trick Williams, with help from JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day, to recapture his NXT North American Championship.

Things are happening in NXT these days!

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.