Asuka To Wrestle Match On Next Week’s NXT

Kiana James cost Roxanne Perez a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship this week.

During the post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, James interfered in the NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator triple-threat match pitting Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez.

After James cost Perez the match, she was interviewed backstage later in the show and asked why she got involved. She mentioned her history with Perez and then dropped a bombshell regarding next week’s WWE NXT show.

James announced that Perez can have a match with her to get some revenge if she wins her bout next week on the show. Her opponent? “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.