Jade Cargill on WWE: “This was always the mission”

Jade Cargill via the Ringer podcast:

Cargill says she feels like everything leading up to signing with WWE was just preparation. “This was always the mission.”

“I want to create a legacy, I want to be in the HOF, I want to wrestle with the best women in the world, there’s no grander stage than this stage, the opportunities are endless. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it all, it was easy.”

“There’s Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair. It’s not just one person, I wanna take ‘em all down. I’m here to take over and make a name for myself, so whoever wants it, they can come get it.”