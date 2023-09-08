Victory Road 2023 live on Impact Plus tonight

Live from Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road exclusively on Impact Plus. The full card is as follows:

Trinity vs Alisha Edwards for the Impact Knockouts title; Lio Rush vs Kushida for the Impact X Division title; Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Kenny King vs Tommy Dreamer for the Impact Digital Media title and Tommy Dreamer’s career; Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich vs Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace; Josh Alexander vs Steve Maclin; Bully Ray vs PCO in an anything goes match; Crazzy Steve vs Black Taurus; and Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs Moose and Brian Myers in the pre-show.

An Impact Plus subscription is required to watch this event. The show starts at 8PM ET.