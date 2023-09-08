Cardi B says she wants to fulfill dream and show up on WWE TV

Appearing with Peter Rosenberg on Hot 97, Grammy Award winner Cardi B was asked about her love of WWE and if we are ever going to see her appear on WWE television in the future.

Rosenberg mentioned that Bad Bunny is having fun and five star matches so it’s certainly doable for Cardi B.

“Yeah, that motherf*cker is jumping though off them ropes. He jumping off them ropes a lot,” she said laughing.

Having just told Rosenberg that her body got “f*cked up” after her second child, she added, “I told you the second one f*cked me up! I mean…I would love to attend. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if I have to perform or slap a bitch!But I want to go!”

Cardi B said that she has to “fulfill some type of dream” as she used to be crazy for wrestling, mentioning the likes of Batista, Eddie Guerrero, and Booker T as her favorites growing up.

“Even when I was little, when The Undertaker used to come out, my dumbass really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real. Like he was coming from the dead. Like, ‘Oh my God,’” she continued.

Cardi B has often mentioned WWE on her social media and WWE stars have tried to get her for some collaboration.

WWE Women’s Tag Team title holder Chelsea Green uploaded a photo of herself writing, “Me waiting for @iamcardib to come slap a bitch at WWE…I could name a few,” along with raising hand emoji.