9/8/23 Smackdown Recap

A video package featuring highlights from Payback kicks off tonight’s show. The Smackdown intro then hits and the pyro goes off as we are welcomed to tonight’s show. The announce team hypes the Brawling Brutes taking on Judgement Day, LA Knight taking on Austin Theory, and AJ Styles will try to settle a score with Jimmy Uso, and we immediately go into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky & Bayley)

The bell rings and the match quickly breaks down with all four going at it in the ring. The action quickly spills out to the floor, where Charlotte sends Bayley into the guard railing, but Iyo takes out Charlotte and Shotzi with a moonsault as we head into a commercial break.

We return to the action where Iyo and Bayley have Shotzi isolated and Bayley picks up a near fall. Shotzi finally fights off Bayley with a kick and makes the hot tag to Charlotte, who takes out both Iyo and Bayley with a cross body block from the top rope. Charlotte then connects with a series of chops on Bayley and then takes her down with a fallaway slam. Charlotte then takes out Iyo and goes for the Figure Eight, but Bayley counters with a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte then goes for another one, but Iyo breaks it up with a Meteora. Bayley is then distracted by Asuka, who takes the Women’s Championship from Dakota Kai. Charlotte then nails Bayley with a big boot and tags in Shotzi, who drives Bayley down with a DDT to pick up the pin fall.

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi defeated Damage Control (Iyo Sky & Bayley) by pin fall.

After the match, Asuka celebrates in the ring with the Women’s Championship and gets in Iyo Sky’s face, who looks fearful of her as Asuka leaves the ring.

A recap of Jimmy Uso confronting John Cena and AJ Styles last week is aired, as well causing AJ Styles the loss against Solo Sikoa. We then see Jimmy walking up to Paul Heyman and tells him that he is still in the Bloodline. Heyman tells Uso that both Solo and Roman Reigns are not here tonight, but Jimmy is not in the Bloodline until the Tribal Chief says so. Heyman tells him to take care of AJ Styles tonight and he will work on getting the family back together again. Heyman then walks away and runs into Styles. Heyman begins jawing with Styles until Uso runs in and takes Styles out. Heyman then calls Roman Reigns as we head into a commercial break.

Damage Ctrl is backstage where Kayla comes in Iyo Sky says she is ready for Asuka and says she will put up the title before walking away.

LA Knight’s music hits as he makes his way to the ring to a roar of the 14,420 fans in attendance at TD Garden. Knight talks about Miz’s theme song and that he didn’t come here to play, but to make his way to the top. Knight says the Miz played dress up and then attacked an invisible John Cena and blaming him for his loss. Knight says he didn’t need any help from Cena, but if Miz wants to be beaten one more time, but before he can finish the thought, Knight is interrupted by Grayson Waller.

Waller asks if challenging the Miz to a match again is a good idea. Waller then introduces Austin Theory and says after their tag team victory last week, they are the best tag team and are currently undefeated. Theory says he has beaten both John Cena and LA Knight and hopes that he enjoys his 15 minutes of fame. Knight calls Waller and Theory a mush-mouth moron and a cross-eyed half-wit and says TD Garden is on Legends Way and he will kick Theory’s ass in a legendary way tonight. That match will be up after the commercial break.

Match 2: LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

Grayson Waller joins the announce team during this match. The bell rings as Theory and Knight go back and forth in the opening moments. The action spills to the floor as Knight rams Theory’s head into the announce table repeatedly. Theory is able to recover and takes Knight out with a neckbreaker off the apron and onto the floor as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues with Knight hitting Theory with a series of moves before stomping a mudhole in the corner and connecting with a running knee. Theory is able to comeback and hits a Blockbuster for a near fall. Knight is able to quickly regain control and sends Theory out to the floor and connects with a dropkick through the ropes. Theory then counters a suplex with a suplex onto the floor as Waller removes the turnbuckle pad. The match returns to the ring as Waller tries to distract Knight. Knight then tries to throw Theory into the turnbuckle without a pad, but Theory stops himself as Knight connects with the BFT and picks up the victory.

Winner: LA Knight defeated Austin Theory by pin fall.

Waller then sneaks into the ring, but Knight sees him and chases him out of the ring.

Cathy Kelly is backstage with AJ Styles, who says he is standing and that means he can fight. Nothing is going to stop him from tearing Jimmy Uso’s head off tonight. The WWE Tag Team Champions, the Judgement Day along with Dominik Mysterio, make their way to the ring for the next match of the night as we head into a commercial break.

