Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Here are spoilers-

-Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Quarterfinals: Pentagon Jr. defeated Jay Lethal

-Sammy Guevara confronted Chris Jericho at the commentary table. Jericho suggested a match to end their animosity, then they can go for the World Tag Team championships. They agreed and the match will be held at Grand Slam: Dynamite

-Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Britt Baker defeated Taya Valkyrie, The Bunny & Anna Jay

-The Young Bucks defeated Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

-Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Quarterfinals: Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy